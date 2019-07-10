Gardaí in South East stop tractor over oil leak but soon discovered very serious offences
CREDIT: Garda Traffic
Wexford Road Policing Unit stopped this tractor (pictured above) which had oil leaking from the engine.
However, Gardaí soon discovered that the vehicle hadn't been taxed or insured since 2004 and was impounded by Gardaí.
Wexford Road Policing Unit stopped this tractor which had oil leaking from the engine. Hadn't been taxed or insured since 2004. Tractor impounded. pic.twitter.com/KiDmq6qPOL— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 10, 2019
