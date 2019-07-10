Gardaí in South East stop tractor over oil leak but soon discovered very serious offences

Wow!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: Garda Traffic

Wexford Road Policing Unit stopped this tractor (pictured above) which had oil leaking from the engine.

However, Gardaí soon discovered that the vehicle hadn't been taxed or insured since 2004 and was impounded by Gardaí. 