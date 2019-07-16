Green light for 345 new parking spaces for retail centre popular with Carlow shoppers

Kildare County Council has given the green light for 345 new car parking space for the designer retail outlet centre the Kildare Village in Kildare Town.

The development will consist of the provision of a managed car park with shuttle bus service on the Nurney Road- R415 accommodating the 345 spaces on a site of .94 hectares.

The development also includes works to the existing vehicular access (off the R415), the provision of a bus shelter with the associated set down area, boundary fencing, signage, lighting and all associated site services, landscaping, site works and alterations to site levels at Greyabbey Townland in Kildare Town.

Last October An Bord Pleanla gave the green light for the third extension to the retail shopping outlet centre Kildare Village.

The plans for the €50m Kildare town extension were lodged by Value Retail Dublin Ltd in May 2018 and include the addition of 29 new shops, two new restaurants and 460 new car parking spaces as well as new ATM facilities at a site located to the north of St Brigid's Primary School's existing sports ground, south of Abbey View house and north east of the Kildare Tourist outlet village, accessible from the Nurney Road.

The Council queried at the time how the discount retail outlet will provide for additional car parking spaces required for Phase Three.

A specific concern regarded the displacement of the temporary car park with 146 spaces for a two storey car park with 460 spaces.

It questioned if the two storey car park should provide for 572 spaces, raising concerns that an under-estimation of car parking requirements could have knock on implications for congestion at the motorway interchange.