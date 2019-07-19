Carlow man who fought in WW1 died in 1958 from heart failure due to 'effects of war gas'

A Carlow man who served with the Royal Field Artillery in WW1 died in 1958 from heart failure due to the "effects of war gas".

The discovery was made by Tom Burke - a WW1 historian and writer - who posted details of the man's death on Twitter.

Tom said: "He was 77, a farm labourer and married, one son. (Death Registry Carlow 1958) The dying didn’t end in November 1918."