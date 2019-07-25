'Case against them is all hearse-say,' Garda Traffic catch driver on mobile phone
Gardaí have asked people if they are "sick to death of people using their phone while driving".
Earlier this month the hearse (pictured above) was stopped for just that.
The driver told Gardaí his Bluetooth wasn’t working.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
Make sure you #ArriveAlive!
Gardaí are dead serious: "put the phone down while driving".
An Garda Síochana have also been receiving Instagram messages about the tweet.
We posted this on our Instagram account "gardainsta" earlier today and have been getting some great feedback. All comments are welcome for this one! pic.twitter.com/ZuyZbZNv2b— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 25, 2019
