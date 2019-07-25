'Case against them is all hearse-say,' Garda Traffic catch driver on mobile phone

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Source: @GardaTraffic

Gardaí have asked people if they are "sick to death of people using their phone while driving". 

Earlier this month the hearse (pictured above) was stopped for just that.

The driver told Gardaí his Bluetooth wasn’t working.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.

Make sure you #ArriveAlive!

Gardaí are dead serious: "put the phone down while driving". 

An Garda Síochana have also been receiving Instagram messages about the tweet. 