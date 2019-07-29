'I got a text,' Gardaí post Love Island tweet on dangers of using the phone while driving

"I got a text," Gardaí have posted a Love Island themed tweet to highlight the dangers of using the phone while driving.

They said: "This islander was cracking on with someone on the phone while driving.

"He promised he would do no Maura of this and asked us if we would cut him some Flack. We decided to stay true to ourselves and couple him up with an Fixed Charge Penalty Notice." 