Gardaí appeal for information on 'serious' incident in South East over the weekend

Gardaí are investigating an incident of a "serious nature" that is reported to have occurred on 28/07/19 at approximately 12:15am in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Gorey, Wexford.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information, particularly anyone who was in the in the Burrow area between 10pm on 27/07/19 and 2am on 28/07/19 who observed any suspicious behaviour to contact Gardaí in Gorey on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Due to the sensitive nature of the incident no further information is currently available.

Investigations are ongoing.