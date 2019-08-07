'A very expensive takeaway,' Gardaí fine motorist for parking in disabled bay

'Very expensive takeaway': Gardaí fine motorist for parking in Tipperary disabled bay

Gardaí policing Cahir roads found the vehicle parked in the disabled bay with no permit displayed

A motorist landed a fix charged penalty notice for parking in a Tipperary disabled bay over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Gardaí policing Cahir roads found the vehicle parked in the disabled bay with no permit displayed.

"The driver was getting what turned out to be a very expensive takeaway," a Garda spokesperson said. 