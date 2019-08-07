'A very expensive takeaway,' Gardaí fine motorist for parking in disabled bay
Gardaí policing Cahir roads found the vehicle parked in the disabled bay with no permit displayed
A motorist landed a fix charged penalty notice for parking in a Tipperary disabled bay over the August Bank Holiday weekend.
"The driver was getting what turned out to be a very expensive takeaway," a Garda spokesperson said.
Cahir Roads Policing - #OperationEnable patrol, BankHoliday operation, discovered this vehicle parked in a disabled bay with no permit displayed.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 6, 2019
Driver was getting what turned out to be a very expensive take away. FCPN issued. pic.twitter.com/lWlNoomnNm
