'Bin the phone Mr,' say Gardaí after bin lorry driver stopped for using his mobile phone

CREDIT: Gardaí

"Bin the phone Mr," say Gardaí after a bin lorry driver was stopped for using his mobile phone while driving and was issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice. 