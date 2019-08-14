'Bin the phone Mr,' say Gardaí after bin lorry driver stopped for using his mobile phone

"Bin the phone Mr," say Gardaí after a bin lorry driver was stopped for using his mobile phone while driving and was issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice.

DMR South Central RPU: Driver of this bin lorry stopped using his mobile phone while driving.



FCPN issued. pic.twitter.com/UT4q6aMTgj — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 14, 2019