PICTURE: Gardai arrest motorist after speed detection of 105km/hr in 50km/hr zone

Driver also tested positive for cocaine and cannabis

Naas Gardai arrest motorist on suspicion of dangerous driving after travelling at 105km/hr in 50km/hr zone

Pic: An Garda Siochana Twitter. Motorist in Kildare tested positve for cocaine and cannabis

Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested this driver for dangerous driving for travelling at 105km/h in 50km/h zone at Rathcoffey.

Gardaí say that the motorist also tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Court proceedings to follow.