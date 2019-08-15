PICTURE: Gardai arrest motorist after speed detection of 105km/hr in 50km/hr zone
Driver also tested positive for cocaine and cannabis
Pic: An Garda Siochana Twitter. Motorist in Kildare tested positve for cocaine and cannabis
Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested this driver for dangerous driving for travelling at 105km/h in 50km/h zone at Rathcoffey.
Gardaí say that the motorist also tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.
Court proceedings to follow.
Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested this driver for dangerous driving 105km in 50km zone at Rathcoffey.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 15, 2019
Tested positive for Cocaine and Cannabis - Court proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/snfRdhzRbv
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on