Gardaí arrest man for drink driving and he also had an infant unrestrained in a child seat

Shocking

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Shocking

Gardaí in Arklow have arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving.

Read also: PICTURE: Gardaí issue appeal after trailer was stolen from the outskirts of Graiguecullen

The driver will be dealt with by way of Fixed Charge Penalty Notice, €400 fine and a six month disqualification.

He also had an infant unrestrained in this child seat (pictured below).

The child was taken to safety, Tusla were notified and a file is being prepared relating to this aspect of the case. 