Gardaí arrest man for drink driving and he also had an infant unrestrained in a child seat
Gardaí in Arklow have arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving.
The driver will be dealt with by way of Fixed Charge Penalty Notice, €400 fine and a six month disqualification.
He also had an infant unrestrained in this child seat (pictured below).
The child was taken to safety, Tusla were notified and a file is being prepared relating to this aspect of the case.
