Driver stopped carrying a 'lengthy bit of guttering through his rear passenger window'
CREDIT: Garda Traffic
Gardaí have stopped a driver carrying a "lengthy bit of guttering through his rear passenger window".
‘We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars or in this case the Courts’— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 20, 2019
DMR South RPU: Driver stopped this car carrying a lengthy bit of guttering through his rear passenger window.
Prosecution to commence for insecure load pic.twitter.com/czkhtotuZp
