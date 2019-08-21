Driver stopped carrying a 'lengthy bit of guttering through his rear passenger window'

'We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars or in this case the courts...'

CREDIT: Garda Traffic

Gardaí have stopped a driver carrying a "lengthy bit of guttering through his rear passenger window".