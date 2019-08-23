'Where ye 'heading' with that', culprits caught after three wax heads were stolen in Dublin

National news

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: Garda Traffic

"Where ye 'heading' with that", ask Gardaí after three wax heads were stolen this week from the Wax Museum in Dublin.

Read also: PICTURE: Driver on M9 tests positive for cocaine after being caught doing 170km/h

Two were recovered by staff with assistance from members of the public.

Gardaí from Pearse Street stopped a male and female with the third wax head.

Both were arrested and are "heading" to court.