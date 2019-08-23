'Where ye 'heading' with that', culprits caught after three wax heads were stolen in Dublin
National news
CREDIT: Garda Traffic
"Where ye 'heading' with that", ask Gardaí after three wax heads were stolen this week from the Wax Museum in Dublin.
Two were recovered by staff with assistance from members of the public.
Gardaí from Pearse Street stopped a male and female with the third wax head.
Both were arrested and are "heading" to court.
‘Where ye ‘heading’ with that’...3 wax heads stolen— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 22, 2019
yesterday from the Wax Museum in Dublin. 2 recovered by staff with assistance
from members of the public. Gardaí from Pearse St stopped male & female
with the 3rd wax head. Both arrested & HEADING to court. #WaxOnWaxOff pic.twitter.com/xzTB7Mhs6f
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on