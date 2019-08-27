Motorist arrested after testing positive for cocaine when the driver was caught speeding
Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a motorist at a checkpoint on the M4 for excessive speed on Monday and the motorist will now face a day in court after also failing a road-side drugs test.
Gardaí became suspicious of the driver's behaviour and with good reason, as the driver tested positive for cocaine and the motorist was arrested.
A court appearance for the driver is to follow shortly.
Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped this motorist at a checkpoint on M4 for excessive speed. Gardaí became suspicious with drivers behaviour and with good reason, driver tested positive for Cocaine. Driver arrested court to follow. pic.twitter.com/2TimI0jdB0— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 26, 2019
