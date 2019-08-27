Motorist arrested after testing positive for cocaine when the driver was caught speeding

Anti-speeding checkpoint on M4

Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a motorist at a checkpoint on the M4 for excessive speed on Monday and the motorist will now face a day in court after also failing a road-side drugs test.

Gardaí became suspicious of the driver's behaviour and with good reason, as the driver tested positive for cocaine and the motorist was arrested.

A court appearance for the driver is to follow shortly.