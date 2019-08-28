Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Laois parochial house 'ransacked' during burglary

Gardaí in Laois are investigating an incident involved a break in and ransacking of a parochial house in a small village in Laois.

Gardaí say that the Parochial House in Rath, Ballybrittas was broken into on Tuesday and ransacked between 12:45 pm and 3:10 pm.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses in the area at the time to come forward.

"If you passed by the area today and saw any persons or vehicles acting suspicious please let Portlaoise Gardaí know," they said.