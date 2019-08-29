PICTURE: Driver caught using phone behind the wheel despite being in 'such a nice motor'
It is a lovely car
CREDIT: Garda Traffic
"Wouldn’t you think this driver would be on a hands free kit in such a nice motor as not to attract more attention," asked Gardaí in Dublin.
The driver was stopped for using a mobile phone while driving on O’Connell Street.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
