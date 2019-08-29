Gardaí in Kilkenny seeking public assistance in locating a child's lost medical bag
Have you seen it?
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Gardaí in Kilkenny are seeking public assistance in locating a child's medical bag lost between Castlecomer and Kilkenny from August 17 to 22.
Read also: Gardaí - with help from the Dogs Unit - seize €2,600 worth of cannabis at house in Carlow
The bag contained a child's life saving EpiPens and GPS watch.
Any information please to Kilkenny Garda Station 056 777 5000.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on