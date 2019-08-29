Gardaí in Kilkenny seeking public assistance in locating a child's lost medical bag

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Gardaí in Kilkenny are seeking public assistance in locating a child's medical bag lost between Castlecomer and Kilkenny from  August 17 to 22.

The bag contained a child's life saving EpiPens and GPS watch.

Any information please to Kilkenny Garda Station 056 777 5000. 