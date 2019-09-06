Revealed: Planning sought for over 40 new houses on the Carlow/Kilkenny border
Planning permission sought to build 42 houses in Paulstown, Kilkenny
John Staunton has applied for planning permission to build 42 new houses at Whitehall, Paulstown, Kilkenny.
An extension to existing housing estate road network is also proposed to access the proposed site.
Provision of new vehicular entrances to the proposed four, bed detached dwellings is also in the plan.
It also seeks the demolition of existing partially constructed plant building on the site and the construction of a new
plant building.
