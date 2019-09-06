Revealed: Planning sought for over 40 new houses on the Carlow/Kilkenny border

John Staunton has applied for planning permission to build 42 new houses at Whitehall, Paulstown, Kilkenny.

An extension to existing housing estate road network is also proposed to access the proposed site.

Provision of new vehicular entrances to the proposed four, bed detached dwellings is also in the plan.

It also seeks the demolition of existing partially constructed plant building on the site and the construction of a new

plant building.