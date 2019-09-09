PICTURE: Two drivers arrested after drug test at Laois Garda checkpoint over the weekend
Gardaí arrested two drivers at a checkpoint just off the Dublin/Limerick M7 motorway in Laois at the weekend.
Drivers of two cars in a row were arrested after they tested positive for cannabis.
Gardaí in Laois Roads Policing Units performed their first Mandatory Intoxication Testing (MIT) checkpoint of the evening on Sunday near the M7 motorway in Portlaoise.
