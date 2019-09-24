Revealed: Carlow projects wanted by Room To Improve TV show on RTÉ for new season

Room to Improve is looking for suitable projects for next season.

Fronted by Architect Dermot Bannon, this home renovation series features a diverse mix of renovations, rescues and new builds.

Dermot Bannon balances his role of designer with that of a diplomat, mediator and project manager as he fights his corner with feisty contractors and has his diplomacy skills tested by clients who know exactly what they want.

APPLY HERE: https://coco.submit.com/show/8