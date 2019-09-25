Carlow people! Be advised that Centra has recalled packs of turkey meat from shelves

Retailer Centra has recalled a batch of its Premium Carved Roast Turkey because it has the wrong Use by Date.

The affected packs say the turkey meat should be used by October 30, but the correct date is actually September 30.

The batch number on the affected packs is 1937473.

A Food Safety spokesperson said: "The implicated batch is unsafe to eat after 30 September, 2019"

Check your fridge and let your friends know!