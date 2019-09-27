Tonight's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

On The Late Late Show this Friday, two powerhouses of Irish comedy, Pat Shortt and Tommy Tiernan, will chat to Ryan about joining forces for the gritty black comedy Dark Lies the Island.

The film is set in a small Irish town over a week-long period, and also stars Moe Dunford, Peter Coonan and Charlie Murphy.

Rising star of the airwaves and of the screen, Doireann Garrihy will discuss the biggest year of her career to date, as well as dealing with online bullies. She will also impersonate some of the well-known Irish faces that feature in the second series of The Doireann Project.

Former Irish football international Kevin Kilbane will be in studio to discuss, amongst other things, feeling Irish whilst living in Britain in the Brexit era, his love of Mayo football, and his devastation at the loss of his father. He has also just been unveiled as one of the upcoming contestants on Dancing On Ice, and will predict whether his football skills will transfer to the ice.

This Friday features a special performance from Moya Brennan, along with the RTÉ Philharmonic Choir, ahead of receiving her Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards. There will also be a debut performance of the new single from Hudson Taylor.

Also joining Ryan tomorrow night is Sophia Murphy. In July 2018, a 61-year-old former member of the Irish Defence Forces was sentenced to 18 years in prison for regularly sexually assaulting his daughter. John Murphy pleaded guilty to the sexual assault and rape of his eldest daughter Sophia from the ages of 3 to 15. But despite testifying against him, Sophia holds no bitterness or resentment towards her father. Her story is one of triumph and courage over trauma and adversity and she will join us tomorrow to share it on television for the first time.

