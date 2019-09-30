Gardaí in South East seize €200,000 worth of drugs after car turned away from checkpoint

As part of an on-going operation, uniform and plain clothes Gardaí were performing a checkpoint in Clonard, Wexford on Monday, September 30 at 12:10am.

While conducting the operation, a car turned away from this checkpoint and failed to stop for Gardaí.

A short time later, Gardaí arrested a male driver in his 20s, who was then conveyed to Wexford Garda Station. A search of the car led to the discovery of a significant quantity of MDMA (pending analysis).

A follow-up search at a property in Wexford resulted in a substantial seizure of what is also believed to be MDMA. Further to this, Gardaí in Wexford searched another car and another find of suspected MDMA was made.

It is estimated that the combined value of the drugs seized is approximately €200,000.

Enquires are ongoing and it is anticipated that further arrests will be made.