A dog's life: 'Ruff justice' for galivanting pet who gets collared by Gardaí

No, this dog is not the latest recruit for the Gardaí - nor is he under arrest.

His owner must be a cyclist because he ran after a charity bicycle ride in north Dublin and ended up in Ashbourne - 15km away.

He was apprehended at Cromwell’s Bush Crossroads yesterday.

He's is currently in good hands!

Anybody who recognises him is asked to call Ashbourne Garda Station please at (01) 801 0600.