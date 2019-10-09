Revealed: Three Carlow producers won prizes at this year's 'Food Oscars' in Ireland

Three producers from Carlow were recently announced as winners at Blas na hÉireann, the Irish food awards, in Dingle.

Now in their 12th year, the Blas na hÉireann awards are the all-island food awards that recognise the very best Irish food and drink products, and the passionate people behind them.

The bronze, silver and gold winners from Carlow across a range of different categories are The Village Dairy, Sunshine Juice, Seery's Bakery with Sunshine Juice winning best in county.

The biggest blind tasting of produce in the country, the criteria on which the product is judged as well as the judging system itself, which was developed by Blas na hÉireann with the Food Science Dept of UCC and the University of Copenhagen, is now recognised as an industry gold standard worldwide.

Products entered are blind-tasted, meaning that all packaging and identifying features are removed from products before being presented for judging, creating a level playing field for products from both large and small producers.

Judges come from a range of food backgrounds from chefs to restaurateurs, academics, journalists, authors, food champions, caterers and enthusiastic home cooks.