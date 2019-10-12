Nine injured after falling off truck in Wicklow while celebrating winning a GAA match

Up to nine people have been injured after a group of young men fell off the back of a lorry in Wicklow on Saturday evening.

The incident, which happened at around 6:30pm in Enniskerry village, occurred when members of a GAA club were celebrating winning a local match.

The men were injured when they fell from the trailer of an articulated truck.

Gardaí say their injuries are not life threatening. The road was closed for short time but has since reopened.

The injured men were taken to Tallaght and St Vincent's Hospitals for treatment.

Enniskerry GAA issued a statement and said: "There is no critical or life threatening injuries after tonight's accident nor was there any deaths.

"Some players have bad injuries but everyone will be fine. We'd appreciate if people could stop spreading false rumours and sharing videos. Thanks to all for your concern."

Gardaí said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.