Carlow/Kilkenny Garda Drugs Unit seize almost €70,000 worth of cannabis plants

An operation by Kilkenny/Carlow Drugs Unit targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs resulted in a property outside Callan on the Tipperary border being searched under warrant on Monday night.

A sophisticated grow house was discovered along with approximately €3,000 worth of harvested cannabis ready for sale located and approximately €65,000 worth of cannabis plants at an advanced stage of growth located.

Two males were arrested and are currently detained in Kilkenny Garda Station.