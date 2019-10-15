Carlow/Kilkenny Garda Drugs Unit seize almost €70,000 worth of cannabis plants
A significant seizure
A picture of the growhouse
An operation by Kilkenny/Carlow Drugs Unit targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs resulted in a property outside Callan on the Tipperary border being searched under warrant on Monday night.
A sophisticated grow house was discovered along with approximately €3,000 worth of harvested cannabis ready for sale located and approximately €65,000 worth of cannabis plants at an advanced stage of growth located.
Two males were arrested and are currently detained in Kilkenny Garda Station.
