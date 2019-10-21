Two men allegedly found illegally using live bait to catch pike by Gardaí in Kildare

Garda operation

Carlow Live Reporter

Reporter:

Carlow Live Reporter

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Two men allegedly found illegally using live bait to catch pike by Kildare gardai

Pic: An Garda Siochana

Two men have been summoned to court after they were allegedly found illegally using live bait to catch pike.

The men's equipment was seized during the operation by community Gardaí in Athy on Sunday, on both the Grand Canal and river Barrow in conjunction with local waterkeepers.

Gardaí say this practice is illegal and decimating fish stocks in waterways.

"A court appearance will follow," said a Garda spokesperson.