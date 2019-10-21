Two men allegedly found illegally using live bait to catch pike by Gardaí in Kildare
Garda operation
Pic: An Garda Siochana
Two men have been summoned to court after they were allegedly found illegally using live bait to catch pike.
The men's equipment was seized during the operation by community Gardaí in Athy on Sunday, on both the Grand Canal and river Barrow in conjunction with local waterkeepers.
Gardaí say this practice is illegal and decimating fish stocks in waterways.
"A court appearance will follow," said a Garda spokesperson.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on