Driver gets ten months in jail and ten year road ban for doing 182km/h on motorway

Shocking

Naas Roads Policing Unit confirmed they stopped a car speeding at 182km/h on a motorway in Kildare earlier this month.

As the speed had exceeded the legal limit by over 60km/h, the penalties were more serious than just a fine and penalty points. 

The driver was immediately arrested for dangerous driving at the scene. 

Then, following a court appearance, the motorist was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

In addition, he has been disqualified from driving for 10 years.