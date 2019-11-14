Six cars and Rolex watches among items seized in CAB raids across eight counties
National news
Six cars, counterfeit notes and Rolex watches among items seized in CAB raid in Midlands
Six cars, counterfeit notes, cash and Rolex watches were among the items seized by Gardaí during search operations across eight counties including Laois on Thursday morning.
The Criminal Assets Bureau with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Garda Regional Armed Support Unit (Western Region) and local Gardaí attached to the Longford Garda District conducted a search operation on Thursday morning.
The search was focused on targeting the assets and activities of an Organised Criminal Group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Longford area.
A total on twenty one searches were conducted across eight counties, Longford, Offaly, Laois, Westmeath, Tipperary, Cavan, Roscommon and Dublin. Five residential premises and sixteen business premises were targeted.
A male in his 20s has been arrested by local Gardaí under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act, 2001.
The following items have been seized:
Six motor vehicles
191 Ford Focus
181 Ford Focus (2)
181 Ford Ranger
161 Ford Focus (2)
TuffMac car trailer
Car towing dolly
Three Rolex watches
Designer Handbags
€18,600 cash
Fake 20 euro notes
Financial documents
Computers and mobile phones
Drugs paraphernalia
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on