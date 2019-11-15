The equivalent of the population of Carlow Town have been killed on Irish roads since 1959

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) says 24,390 people have been killed on Irish roads since records began in 1959.

That is the equivalent of the town of Carlow.

Over 80,000 people have been seriously injured on Irish roads since the recording of serious injuries began in 1977.

To date in 2019 a total of 125 families, friends and communities have lost a loved one.

The figures came ahead of World Day of Remembrance For Road Traffic Victims on Sunday, November 17.

The global event takes place to remember those injured or killed in road traffic collisions.