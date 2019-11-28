Revealed: Gardaí and Revenue seize over 38,000 cigarettes in the South East

As part of a joint operation between An Garda Síochána and Revenue’s Customs service on Wednesday a search was conducted at a residential property in Enniscorthy, Wexford, where over 38,000 cigarettes were seized.

These unstamped cigarettes had a combined retail value of approximately €26,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €20,500.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of multi-agency operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products in the shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.