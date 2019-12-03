Carlow Gardaí issue warning over road conditions after temperatures plummeted

File photo

Carlow Gardaí have issued a warning over road conditions in the Dolmen County after temperatures plummeted on Monday night. 

They said: "Road temperatures remain below zero in some parts, please #SlowDown."