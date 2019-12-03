Carlow Gardaí issue warning over road conditions after temperatures plummeted
Be advised!
File photo
Carlow Gardaí have issued a warning over road conditions in the Dolmen County after temperatures plummeted on Monday night.
They said: "Road temperatures remain below zero in some parts, please #SlowDown."
Road temperatures remain below zero in some parts, please #SlowDown— CarlowGardai (@CarlowGardai) December 3, 2019
The R725 (Carlow to Tullow Rd) will be closed on December 3rd for improvement works.Traffic will be required to divert to the R726 & R418 via Killerig Cross.Diversion are in place from 07:30hrs until 18:30hrs
