Revealed: Concerns around the future of bingo in Carlow over new gambling legislation
What do you think?
Eyes down!
There are concerns around the future of bingo in Carlow and around the country over new legislation capping prize money which could lead to a drop-off in footfall.
Legislation planned to modernise gambling laws, due to come before the Dáil on Wednesday, would put a cap on prize money of 50% of a bingo hall's takings on a night – a drop from current prize rates of between 75 and 85%.
Groups from a "Save Our Bingo" campaign held a rally outside Leinster House on Tuesday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on