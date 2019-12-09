'If ever there was a chancer,' man with twelve penalty points gives Gardaí fake licence
"If ever there was a chancer," said Gardaí after a man with twelve penalty points gave them a fake licence under a new name.
A driver disqualified after receiving twelve penalty points produced a new fake licence under a different name.
But the Gardaí were not hoodwinked, the driver's car was seized and the "chancer" is now facing a court appearance.
‘If ever there was a Chancer! This lad decided to give himself a 2nd Chance’— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 8, 2019
Driver disqualified after receiving 12 points produces new
fake licence under a different name.
Car seized & driver facing a court appearance. pic.twitter.com/Tdufu2aSl7
