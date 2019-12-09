'If ever there was a chancer,' man with twelve penalty points gives Gardaí fake licence

He got caught

CREDIT: An Garda Siochana

"If ever there was a chancer," said Gardaí after a man with twelve penalty points gave them a fake licence under a new name. 

A driver disqualified after receiving twelve penalty points produced a new fake licence under a different name.

But the Gardaí were not hoodwinked, the driver's car was seized and the "chancer" is now facing a court appearance.