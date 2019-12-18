Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí investigating the sudden death of a man in his 40s

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in his 40s whose body was discovered in a house on Waterford Road, Kilkenny.

Gardaí were alerted to the discovery at approximately 7pm Tuesday, December 17.

His body remains at the scene which is preserved pending examination by the State Pathologist.

The family of the deceased man has been notified and a family liaison officer has been appointed. The Garda investigation is ongoing.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.