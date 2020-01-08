NATIONAL: Gardaí chase minibus along the motorway after airport incident in Dublin

Two men have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the unauthorised taking of a minibus and suspected false imprisonment of three passengers following an incident at Dublin Airport on Wednesday.

Shortly before 1am the alarm was raised when a minibus was taken during an incident at Dublin Airport. It is understood that three passengers were in the minibus when two males boarded the bus and drove in the direction of the M1.

The passengers alighted from the bus a short time later on the M1 near Julianstown, unharmed.

It is understood the minibus continued north on the M1 until it was located near Drogheda and followed by Garda units before crossing the border north of Dundalk.

The PSNI were alerted and the minibus was located again a short time later having returned across the border in Co Monaghan and was followed by Gardaí before it was abandoned having crashed.

The two occupants of the minibus fled on foot before taking possession of a parked car. This car was intercepted by Garda RSU members with assistance from Garda Air Support near Castleblayney a short time later.

The occupants of the car, two men in their 30s, were arrested and are currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.