Revealed: Junk Kouture 2020 entries deadline fast approaching for Carlow students

Registration for all Carlow secondary school students planning to take part in the 10th year of renowned recycled fashion and design competition Junk Kouture is now open.

New judge Michelle Visage – star of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Strictly Come Dancing - is reminding all hopeful participants that they have until 6pm on January 20 to get their designs in for what promises to be another fantastic year of the environmentally conscious extravaganza.

With post-primary schools now re-opened after the Christmas break, budding designers have this two-week window to enter Ireland’s leading eco-friendly haute couture competition, which challenges young people to design, create and model their very own masterpieces made from everyday junk.

Registration can be completed online.

Visage will join Louis Walsh as they team up to bring their expertise of the entertainment industry to the event and help choose the overall winner of Junk Kouture 2020.

Last year, everything from burnt pieces of toast to bike tyres were used by imaginative entrants in their bid for Junk Kouture glory, so anything goes when it comes to a Junk Kouture creation.