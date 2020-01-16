Gardaí detect disqualified driver and car seized on motorway using new app technology

Gardaí arrested a disqualified driver and seized a car on the busy M7 motorway this week.

The Gardaí were using a so-called Garda Mobility App on a smartphone to do an instant check on the driver who was stopped on a stretch of the motorway in Laois.

The sophisticated technology allows them to root out drivers who are not properly licensed, disqualified, or have not tax or insurance.

The app also allows Gardaí to check licence and registration details with a number of different databases and enable a Garda to issue fixed charge penalties (FPNs) from the roadside.