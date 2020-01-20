Gardaí have posted a picture of a car overturned on black ice with more frost to come
Met Éireann are again forecasting a sharp frost early over the coming week
Gardaí have posted a picture (above) of a car that had a mishap on black ice on Sunday night in The Naul, Dublin.
Met Éireann are again forecasting a sharp frost early over the coming week.
Gardaí warned: "It takes longer to stop a vehicle on icy roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front."
