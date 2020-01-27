Carlow farmers invited to share their views about future of farming for €500 voucher

Ifac, the farming, food and agribusiness professional services firm, is encouraging Carlow farmers to have their say and complete its Irish Farm Report Survey.

The online survey takes approximately four minutes to complete and closes on January 31.

Ifac’s Irish Farm Report combines the results of its comprehensive farmer survey (over 2,000 Irish farmers in 2019) with a detailed analysis of emerging trends from the data of 22,000 sets of farm accounts.

It’s one of the most comprehensive farm surveys ever undertaken in the history of the state.

Pat Comerford, Partner at ifac's Carlow office said: "For the past 45 years we have been invested in the lives, farms, and the futures of our clients and their families.

"We help farmers and farm family businesses to make well-informed and positive financial decisions and we are always on hand to support our clients with the right advice.

"Our Irish Farm Report is a great way to obtain and share invaluable insights about farming in Ireland today, and the findings inform our business strategy and the products and services we offer our clients.

"Last year's report uncovered many challenges facing the sector including that almost 40% of farmers were uncertain if they would still be farming in five years and 86% of farmers had no clear succession plan in place.

"We are repeating the survey to see if this picture has changed and to ensure we can continue to support and meet the evolving needs of our farming clients."

Additionally, all participants who complete Ifac’s Irish Farm Report Survey will be entered into a draw for a €500 One4All voucher.

Participants can enter the online survey here.