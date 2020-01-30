SCAM: Gardaí issue warning over callers claiming to be from popular streaming service

Gardaí have issued a warning after they received a number of reports from people who have received phone calls from scammers claiming to be from "Amazon Prime".

Gardaí in Sligo said: "Again this is a scam!

"More and more of these fraud calls are happening of late.

"It appears these scammers are targeting vulnerable people. Please tell your neighbours and elderly relatives not to speak with unknown persons on unknown numbers and to NEVER EVER give away bank account details."