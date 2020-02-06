St Canice's Credit Union sponsors photography competition in memory of Pat Moore

Pat Moore, the much loved Kilkenny People photographer who passed away last year, is to be remembered by St Canice's Credit Union where he was a valued member and supporter.

"He always brought the best out of people in each picture he took for the Credit Union. As a remembrance and mark of respect to Pat, we are sponsoring the Kilkenny Photographic Society’s photography competition for TY students across Kilkenny, Laois and Carlow," Roisín Gilroy, Head of Marketing & Business Development at the Credit Union said.

"As well as potential for winning some great prizes, some of the entry photos will go on exhibition in Butler Gallery’s new location Evans’ Home Kilkenny in May as well as will be included in our 2021 calendar. We are also sponsoring a perpetual trophy for the winner in Pat Moore’s name," she said.

File size for entry is Minimum of A4 (11.7” x 8.3”), 4000px X 3000px and must be a minimum of 300dpi. Closing date is 1 April, 2020.

Entry details for your school can be acquired from Fiona in Kilkenny Photographic Society by emailing transitionyear@kilkennyphoto.net.

Pat also supplied photos to Carlow Live.