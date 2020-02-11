Gardaí issue scam warning as they probe invoice fraud after business loses €80,000

Tipperary Gardai probe invoice fraud after business loses €80,000

Gardaí have warned the public to be extra vigilant online after a number of cyber crime incidences recently. 

Gardaí in Clonmel are currently investigating an incident of invoice-redirect fraud where the business lost €80,000.

They are also investigating a phishing scam where a person was defrauded out of almost €50,000 by a person claiming to be from their broadband provider.