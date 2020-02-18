Carlow people! Popular German retailer launches mobile compatible home CCTV kit

Aldi will soon be selling this CCTV kit (pictured above) for €179.99.

The kit includes four cameras - two bullet and two dome 1080p cameras - suitable for indoor and outdoor use (IP66 rated).

Other features include night vision, set-and-forget recording – record continuously for up to 60 days on a pre-installed 1TB hard drive.

View remotely from a compatible smartphone or tablet via 3G/4G using free iOS/ Android app. Infrared vision records in low light up to approximately 20m.

The product includes a three year warranty.

The camera kit will be on sale in 142 Aldi stores nationwide from Thursday, February 27.