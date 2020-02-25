UPDATE: Over 25 arrests by Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí as part of Operation Thor

Operation Thor is underway in the south of Kilkenny with 26 people arrested to date.

The high profile Garda operation is aimed at disrupting criminal activity and enhancing community engagement.

90 uniformed Gardaí and plain clothes detectives are involved in the operation along with the Garda Mounted Unit, the Garda Dog Unit and the Air Support Unit.

There have been 26 people arrested so far for a range of offences including criminal damage, burglary, theft and sexual offences. 13 people have been charged and bailed to appear in court.

A number of checkpoints are also in place across the county.

Community engagement events are ongoing and Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes addressed a number of local groups in Mullinavat Tuesday morning.