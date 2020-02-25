UPDATE: Coronavirus fears for three schools in the South East after Italy trips

Students from three different Waterford secondary schools have been identified as "high risk" for the Coronavirus after recent trips to Italy, the Irish Examiner is reporting.

The three groups have returned to Ireland in recent days from the affected regions of Italy and are being monitored by the HSE, according to the reports.

They are being monitored for the virus and it is understood a period of isolation could be employed by the HSE. Parents have been notified.

It's unclear if a full quarantine will be utilised before the teenagers are allowed home. At this time, there are no confirmed cases among the students.

More as we get it...