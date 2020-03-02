AIB branches in Carlow to become JAM Card friendly in support of vulnerable customers

AIB has announced its commitment to becoming "JAM Card Friendly".

The initiative is part of a wider programme of work by AIB to support customers who are most in need of support.

The JAM Card allows anyone with a communication barrier to tell others they need ‘Just A Minute’ discreetly and easily.

It can be used by people with Asperger’s syndrome or autism, those who have a brain injury as well as people who otherwise feel self-conscious about their ability to effectively communicate when engaging with others.

The customer commitment is the latest from AIB’s Vulnerable Customer Programme which was established in 2018.

Customers will simply be able to show their card in branch to a member of staff which will discreetly convey their need for more time in communicating or conducting their banking business.

All branch staff will complete JAM Card eLearning awareness training in the coming months.

The JAM Card is available as a physical card or as an app on your phone and will be promoted through AIB branches nationwide.

Mark Doyle, Chief Marketing Officer at AIB said: "Disability and communication barriers are often invisible which is why the JAM Card is such a fantastic initiative.

"This is a way for our customers to discreetly let us know if they need us to take a bit more time with them. This will help take the stress away from customers and will hopefully make them more confident when banking with us."