'We're getting tyred of the excuses,' Gardaí seize vehicle they stopped for speeding
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
"We're getting tyred of the excuses," said Gardaí after they seized a vehicle they initially stopped for speeding.
In a post on Twitter, Gardaí said: "Vehicle was stopped for doing 85km/h in a 60km/h zone. No tax on the vehicle and the driver was an unaccompanied learner. The front left tyre left was deemed not to be roadworthy."
We're getting tyred of the excuses. Vehicle was stopped for doing 85km in a 60km zone. No tax on the vehicle and the driver was an unaccompanied learner. The front left tyre left was deemed not to be roadworthy. #SpeedKills #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/NpPzk57Lkk— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 3, 2020
