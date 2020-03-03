'We're getting tyred of the excuses,' Gardaí seize vehicle they stopped for speeding

"We're getting tyred of the excuses," said Gardaí after they seized a vehicle they initially stopped for speeding.

In a post on Twitter, Gardaí said: "Vehicle was stopped for doing 85km/h in a 60km/h zone. No tax on the vehicle and the driver was an unaccompanied learner. The front left tyre left was deemed not to be roadworthy."

