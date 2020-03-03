Who didn't pay their taxes? Revenue Commissioners publish latest tax defaulter lists

Nearly €20 million in tax settlements have been announced by the Revenue Commissioners in the latest list of Tax defaulters while nearly €170 million was collected as a result of more than 22,000 interventions.

The Revenue Commissioners publication is in respect of the period 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019.

The list is published in two parts.

Revenue says settlements are published when the "extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of" and the default arises because of "careless or deliberate behaviour".

The tax office published 45 cases which resulted in €19,791,949.44 total settlement. Some 19 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000 of which five exceeded €500,000 and two of which exceeded €1m. There were 14 cases in which the settlement was not fully paid as of December 31, 2019.

In total, €15,210,180 was the total unpaid to Revenue in respect of these instances on December 31.

Revenue says it vigorously pursues collection/enforcement of unpaid settlements. It says that in some cases, collection/recovery of the full unpaid amount will not be possible (for example, company liquidation).

The Revenue has also published a list of persons in whose case the Court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

These cases included: 128 cases of failing to lodge or delivering incorrect, tax returns, producing incorrect invoices, failing to produce books and records, failing to deliver a statement of affairs and incorrectly claiming an Income Tax relief; 33 cases of misuse of marked mineral oil; 25 cases of excise and licencing offences including, evasion of excise duty, smuggling of tobacco, illegal selling of tobacco, possession of untaxed tobacco for sale, failure to hold a liquor licence, possession of untaxed alcohol for sale and the production of illicit alcohol.

