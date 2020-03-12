South East factory confirm coronavirus case 

A Waterford factory has confirmed that a member of staff has the coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to WLR FM, a male employee at Cartamundi, previously known as Hasbro, is being treated for the coronavirus.

“Close contacts will be monitored daily for symptoms of Covid-19 and will be asked to limit their movements, including advised not to attend work for 14 days after their last contact with the case,” a letter from the Department of Public Health stated.